CECIL BROWN

LONGFORD, Kan.-- Cecil “Ray” Brown, 74, died on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at the Clay County Medical Center in Clay Center, Kan.
Mr. Brown was born at home in McRoberts, Ky. on March 12, 1949. He was born to Cecil and Minnie (Gustin) Brown. They later moved to Milford, Kan. where he grew up with his siblings, Sheila Roesler and Bert Brown. He attended Milford Elementary and then went on to Wakefield for high school. He played many sports growing up. He worked many jobs during his life.
He first married Debbie ‘Cramer’ in June of 1970. Together they had three children, Heather, Bronson and Kade. They divorced many years later. He married Debby ‘Kriley’ in 1987. She had two daughters, Jenna and Shana. They later divorced.
Survivors include his children, Heather Collette (Jeff) of Kansas City, Bronson Brown (Debbie) of Wakefield, Jenna Gernhard of Olsburg, Shana Roether (Brad) of Milford. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by one son, Kade Brown, his parents Cecil and Minnie Brown, and sister, Sheila Roesler.
The family had a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Deacon’s Lodge, 301 Dogwood St., Wakefield, KS 67487.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ray Brown Memorial Fund to be designated later by the family and may be sent in care of Heather Collette, 11101 Nogard Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66109 or in care of the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432.
