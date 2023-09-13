CECIL BROWN

LONGFORD, Kan.-- Cecil “Ray” Brown, 74, died on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at the Clay County Medical Center in Clay Center, Kan.

Mr. Brown was born at home in McRoberts, Ky. on March 12, 1949. He was born to Cecil and Minnie (Gustin) Brown. They later moved to Milford, Kan. where he grew up with his siblings, Sheila Roesler and Bert Brown. He attended Milford Elementary and then went on to Wakefield for high school. He played many sports growing up. He worked many jobs during his life.

Tags