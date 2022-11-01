JUDY HEARP

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Judy L. Hearp, 89, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Hearp was born on April 19, 1933 in Herington, Kan., the daughter of James and Marjorie (Emory) Hankerson.
She grew up in Herington, graduating from Herington High School in 1951. She married George Sauer in 1950 and he preceded her in death in February of 1972. She then married Edward Hearp in December of 1973. The couple moved to Oklahoma in 1976 where she worked in food service at Oklahoma State University for over 20 years before her retirement. Her second husband would precede her in death in 1997. She moved to Clay Center in April of 2020.
She is also preceded by her parents and granddaughter, Kirsten Lou Hearp.
Survivors include her three sons, Brandon and wife, Stacie Hearp of Stillwater, Okla., Steve Sauer of North Platte, Neb. and Robert and wife, Tammy Sauer of Glencoe, Okla; one daughter, Rhonda Wallace of Clay Center, Kan.; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at the Sunset Hill Cemetery in Herington, Kan.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and can be sent in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
