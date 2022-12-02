DOUGLAS PRIDEAUX

Dec. 16, 1964 – Nov. 3, 2022
Douglas Frederick Prideaux “Doug,” 57, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Wichita, Kan. to Charles Duane Prideaux and Lola Ann (Maynor) Prideaux.
He was raised in the Valley Center/Wichita areas where he attended school. He was a Valley Center graduate where he enjoyed music, being a part of Mr. D’s musicals, sports and so much more. He had his own band for a time, and cheered on his teams … the Raiders, Spurs, White Sox and Shockers. Doug went on to Wichita State and earned his bachelor degree in social work. His heart was in helping others. He worked as a case manager for many years with SRS Family Services and then was an IL Specialist at the Resource Center. Through his work he met the love of his life Kim Brown whom he married and treasured. Had many friends to enjoy sports and music with, attended many concerts with his wife and friends. He was proud of his 10+ years of sobriety. His greatest love that he and Kim had were “their kids” – cats Jiggy, Tinker and Scooby.
He was preceded in death by his mom Lola Prideaux (Oct. 15, 2015), his dad Charles Duane Prideaux (Oct. 1, 2022), his father-in-law Jim Brown (July 26, 2021), brothers-in-law Michael Brond (Oct. 14, 2022) and Steven Brond (Oct. 19, 2008).
Doug is survived by his lovely wife Kimberly Prideaux; brother Gregory (Lisa) Prideaux; sister Kimberly Warren; niece Kayla (John) Pyles (great niece Lily); nephew Cody (Kara) Potter; niece Danielle (Joe) Kraft (great niece Kenzy and great nephew Devin); mother-in-law Carol Brown; sister-in-law Barbara Brond; niece Jamie (Jacob) Rzewnicki; nephew Caleb Brond; sister-in-law Denise Brond; and nephews Caden Brond and Colton Brond; many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate posting any memories of time spent with him.
A family service honoring Doug is being planned.
Baker Funeral Home Valley Center is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com.
