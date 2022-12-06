MICHELE KOWALSKI Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLAY CENTER, Kan.– Michele Kowalski, 54, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at her residence.She was born Sept. 2, 1968 in Erie, Penn., the daughter of George and Carol (Auer) Kowalski.She grew up in Erie until the age of 8 when her father’s military service took the family to Germany for three years. They then lived in Manhattan, Topeka and Clay Center. Ms. Kowalski was a registered nurse and worked at Select Medical Care and St. Francis Hospital in Topeka and for Medicalodge in Clay Center.She is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include one son, Sam Kowalski of Manhattan, Kan.; one sister, Katie Grove and Charles Hallman of Clay Center, Kan.; and a niece and nephew.A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kan.There will be no visitation.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation and sent in care of the funeral home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432.Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michele Kowalski Kan. Clay Center Medicine Work Topeka Funeral Home Manhattan Memorial Service Santa's Hours A BETTER Dispatch! Christmas Showcase Most*Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesClay County Arts Council presents Home for the Holidays concertKansas banking commissioner pleads for greater oversight of novel financial institutionDOUGLAS PRIDEAUXTHOMAS KLOCKERITA JO BRADENTruman WoellhofTIM LIBYMICHELE KOWALSKITwo house fires reported in the last two daysLAVONE ERICKSON Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Meet the Staff Advertising Sales Manager/ Copy Editor Melanie Musselman Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contact Melanie Musselman at Dispatchadrep@gmail.com or call (785) 632-2127 Editor, Publisher, Owner Ryan Wilson Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contact Ryan D. Wilson t newseditordispatch@gmail.com or call (785) 632-2127 or his cell phone (785) 268-0442. Circulation and Business Manager Tricia York Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Circulation manger Tricia York can be reached at Dispatchcirculation@gmail.com or by calling (785) 632-2127. Billing questions cn directed to CCDispatchbilling@gmail.com. Senior Editor/Sports Editor Joshua Smith Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contact Joshua Smith at sportseditordispatch@gmail.com or call (785) 632-2127. Associate Editor Ali Smith Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ali Smith can be reached at associateeditordispatch@gmail.com or (785) 632-2127. Contributing Photographer Quinn Yaskanich Updated Nov 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Quinn Yaskanich can be reached at quinnyaskanich@gmail.com
