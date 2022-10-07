LARRY SMITH

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Larry F. Smith, 84, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at Clay Center.
Mr. Smith was born June 27, 1938 at Fort Riley, Kan., the son of Francis Smith and Edna Rand.
Larry was a graduate with honors from Agenda High School in Agenda, Kan. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Lovendahl, in July 1956. In November 1956, Larry joined the Air Force and served for 20 years, retiring in 1977 as a senior master sergeant. He was awarded four Air Medals and was named Airman of the Year twice. He received the Meritorious Service Medal for heroism, saving men from a burning plane. Larry also received the Oak Leaf Cluster from the 4080th Strategic Wing. While in the Air Force, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Alaska and a Master of Science degree while in Evanston, Ill. After retiring from the Air Force, Larry worked for AT&T for 15 years writing training manuals. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Compton; his parents and one sister.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Smith, of Clay Center, Kan.; one son, Dennis and wife Charlene Smith of Sterling, Alaska; one daughter, Paula and husband Joe Reeds of Ballwin, Mo.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kan.
Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Clyde, Kan.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time Oct. 11 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home
Memorials may be made to A Mural Movement in care of the funeral home
Tricia York, The Dispatch's Circulation manager, is the first face you you see when stopping in our office and the person you talk to when renewing your subscription or for customer service in delivery of your paper
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.