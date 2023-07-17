CONCORDIA, Kan.-- Robert Eugene “Gene” Thompson was born to Henry Earl Thompson and Alma (Istas) Thompson on March 5, 1933 near Clifton, Kan. and passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Sunset Home in Concordia. He was a 1952 graduate of Clay Center High School. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Suzanne Regnier on Jan. 9, 1955, a relationship that would last almost 63 years. Following their honeymoon, he received his draft notice and served in the United States Army for four years.

He grew up on the farm and learned a strong work ethic which he would exemplify throughout his life. He and his wife fostered over 20 children over the years. He was a member of the Wesleyan Church in Clay Center for 50 years. He worked for the Farmer’s Union Co-op, retiring in 1998 after 35 years of service to farmers in the Clay Center area. His wife passed away on Jan. 5, 2018.