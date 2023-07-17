CONCORDIA, Kan.-- Robert Eugene “Gene” Thompson was born to Henry Earl Thompson and Alma (Istas) Thompson on March 5, 1933 near Clifton, Kan. and passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Sunset Home in Concordia. He was a 1952 graduate of Clay Center High School. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Suzanne Regnier on Jan. 9, 1955, a relationship that would last almost 63 years. Following their honeymoon, he received his draft notice and served in the United States Army for four years.
He grew up on the farm and learned a strong work ethic which he would exemplify throughout his life. He and his wife fostered over 20 children over the years. He was a member of the Wesleyan Church in Clay Center for 50 years. He worked for the Farmer’s Union Co-op, retiring in 1998 after 35 years of service to farmers in the Clay Center area. His wife passed away on Jan. 5, 2018.
On June 18, 2022, Gene married Joan Palmer and they made their home in Miltonvale where they attended the Bible Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Suzanne, son-in-law Dennis Nix, a grandson and a step-grandson.
Survivors include his sisters, Arlene Credeur (New Orleans, La.) and Lois (Gary) Nutter, (Concordia); his wife, Joan of the home; and his children, David and wife Joyce (Manhattan), Peggy Sue Nix (Dewey, Okla.), Paul and wife Cory (Thornton, Colo.), Walter and wife Rachel (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Rodney and wife Karen (Salina), and Vanessa Thomas (Lawrence); and stepsons, Vernon (Cathy) Palmer (Miltonvale) and Kevin (Darnell) Palmer (Concordia); and numerous grandchildren; several step-grand, great-grand and step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15 at the Bible Methodist Church in Miltonvale. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International or Miltonvale Bible Methodist Church and sent in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432.
