JOSEPH KEJR
BROOKEVILLE, Kan.-- Joseph Harvey Kejr, 64, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in his home. He was born on Feb. 16, 1959, in Salina, Kan., to Harry and Rosella (Balzer) Kejr. On May 24, 1986, he was joined in marriage with Geena Sanneman at First Covenant Church in Salina.

Joe actively lived out the Fruits of the Spirit in his journey of Christian faith. He was passionate about serving others and over the last several years, enjoyed spreading God’s love to the El Cuje community in Guatemala. He was a third-generation farmer, taking over Kejr Farms from his father, which has since expanded in scale and scope and now includes members of the fourth- and fifth-generation of the family. Joe served on the board of At Stake Ministries from its inception, served on many church committees, was a member of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers, National Wheat Foundation, and served in the Kansas State Legislature. In his spare time, he loved being around family, traveling, restoring vehicles, creating experiences for others, hosting agritourism groups from all over the world, supporting sports teams, and taking naps on Sunday afternoon.