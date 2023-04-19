JOSEPH KEJR

BROOKEVILLE, Kan.-- Joseph Harvey Kejr, 64, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in his home. He was born on Feb. 16, 1959, in Salina, Kan., to Harry and Rosella (Balzer) Kejr. On May 24, 1986, he was joined in marriage with Geena Sanneman at First Covenant Church in Salina.
Joe actively lived out the Fruits of the Spirit in his journey of Christian faith. He was passionate about serving others and over the last several years, enjoyed spreading God’s love to the El Cuje community in Guatemala. He was a third-generation farmer, taking over Kejr Farms from his father, which has since expanded in scale and scope and now includes members of the fourth- and fifth-generation of the family. Joe served on the board of At Stake Ministries from its inception, served on many church committees, was a member of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers, National Wheat Foundation, and served in the Kansas State Legislature. In his spare time, he loved being around family, traveling, restoring vehicles, creating experiences for others, hosting agritourism groups from all over the world, supporting sports teams, and taking naps on Sunday afternoon.
Survivors include his wife, Geena, of almost 37 years; children, Robyn Bunch (Matt), of Boston, Mass., Josh Kejr (Brittany), of Salina, and Michelle Kejr, of Manhattan; grandchildren, Cynthia and Gianna Kejr; siblings, Steve Kejr (Carol), Bernice Omli, Larry Kejr (Susan), and Mel Kejr (Janet); brother-in-law, Al Zink; mother-in-law, Eloise Sanneman; sister-in-law, Greta Frank (Jerry) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosalie Zink; brother-in-law, John Omli; and father-in-law, Warren Sanneman.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with the family present from 4 to 6. A graveside committal service will be at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, April 13, at the Brookville Cemetery, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at First Covenant Church in Salina.
Memorials may be made to First Covenant Church for Missions Ministry in Guatemala or At Stake Ministries, care of Ryan Mortuary.
