RAYMOND JERWICK JR.

WAKEFIELD, Kan.-- Raymond Earl Jerwick Jr., 74, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Raymond Earl Sr. and Lillian (Parker) Jerwick, on Aug. 29, 1948 in Bridgeport, Conn.
Raymond was born and raised in Bridgeport. He attended Bridgeport schools and graduated in 1967. Raymond joined the Marines, right out of high school and served in the Vietnam War.
After serving two years with the Marines he made his way back to Connecticut where he married Susan Malchisky, on Oct. 11, 1969. In 1974, Raymond joined the Army. He and his family moved to Fort Benning, Germany and Kansas, where he retired after 26 years of service.
Raymond worked for the Fort Riley Exchange (Aafes), later retiring from there also. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management.
Raymond enjoyed a plethora of outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, working on cars and most of all target shooting. He also enjoyed some time inside on his computer. Above all else though, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marlene Burgess and Lillian Hamelin.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Jerwick of Wakefield, Kan.; two daughters, Tina (Jarrod) Wynn of Clay Center, Kan. and Dawn (Larry) Ryan of Clay Center, Kan.; brother, Robert (Peggy) Skorvanek of Greenwich, Conn.; sister, Carole Truncone of Stratford, Conn.; brother, Samuel Jerwick of New Haven, Conn.; sister, Diane Crowley of Meriden, Conn.; five grandchildren, Jake Wynn, Jadyn Wynn, Nikole Ryan, Britney Ryan, Brody Ryan; several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
