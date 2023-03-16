RAYMOND JERWICK JR.

WAKEFIELD, Kan.-- Raymond Earl Jerwick Jr., 74, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Raymond Earl Sr. and Lillian (Parker) Jerwick, on Aug. 29, 1948 in Bridgeport, Conn.

Raymond was born and raised in Bridgeport. He attended Bridgeport schools and graduated in 1967. Raymond joined the Marines, right out of high school and served in the Vietnam War.