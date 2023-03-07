CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Jimmie Patterson, 91, died Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Manhattan, Kan.
Mr. Patterson was born Dec. 6, 1931 at Ranger, Texas, the son of Elzo Patterson and Pearla Choat.
He grew up in Ranger, Texas and was a graduate from Ranger High School. He attended Ranger Junior College before joining the U.S. Navy. He served in the Korean War aboard the U.S.S. Boxer aircraft carrier. Following the war, he attended Odessa college for two years. He worked as a terminal manager for Mid-America Pipeline. He married Karen Brantley on June 12, 1957. They made their home in Lincoln, Neb. before moving to Clay Center in 1960. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Gary and Bill Patterson.
Survivors include Wife: Karen Patterson, Clay Center, KS two sons, Kelley Patterson of Odessa, Texas and Barry and wife Lesa Patterson of Wamego, Kan.; one daughter, Shawna and husband Bobby Fisher of McPherson, Kan.; two sisters, Barbara Fullingim of Oklahoma and Lana Chambers of Lubbock, Texas; one brother, Mike Patterson of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date
Memorials may be made to the Leonardville Nursing Home or the organization of the donor’s choice in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432.
