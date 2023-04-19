ROBERT HOSSFELD

EMPORIA, Kan.-- Robert H. Hossfeld, 78, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at his home. The son of Harold and Lillian Hossfeld, he was born on Jan. 4, 1945, in Clay Center, Kan.

He was raised by his grandparents, Emil and Mildred Carlson. He attended schools in Clay Center and graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in chemistry. He married Carolyn Anderson Slattery on June 12, 1993, in Abilene, Kan.