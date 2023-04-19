ROBERT HOSSFELD

EMPORIA, Kan.-- Robert H. Hossfeld, 78, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at his home. The son of Harold and Lillian Hossfeld, he was born on Jan. 4, 1945, in Clay Center, Kan.
He was raised by his grandparents, Emil and Mildred Carlson. He attended schools in Clay Center and graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in chemistry. He married Carolyn Anderson Slattery on June 12, 1993, in Abilene, Kan.
Surviving family members include his wife Carolyn of Emporia; stepson Jason Slattery of Topeka; brother Stanley Hossfeld of Corpus Christi, Texas; nephews Tim Hossfeld of St. Charles, Mo. and Brian Hossfeld of Raleigh, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother Jack Hossfeld, and sister Carolyn Cockman.
He served in the United States Air Force from Oct. 1968 to March 1973. Achieving the rank of captain, he served as an aircraft maintenance officer stationed primarily at Scott Air Force Base.
After earning a degree in accounting from Wichita State, Robert was an accountant at the University of Kansas Business Office. Later he worked as an assistant controller at ESU and at KDHE in Topeka.
Robert was a devoted and loving husband and father. His other love was that of chess. He was a member of Emporia Chess Club, played computer chess as well as participating in the Correspondence Chess Club of America. He was also a TRYSA soccer referee for many years.
Those who knew Robert always enjoyed his jokes. He had a way to make people laugh. Both he and Carolyn enjoyed attending theater at the Columbian in Wamego, Starlight in Kansas City and Topeka Civic Theater. They also traveled extensively after their retirements. One of his favorite trips was going through the Panama Canal. Life in later years revolved around dialysis which he was on for almost eight years.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 6 at the First Christian Church, Emporia, with military honors by Ball-Malcom Post #5, American Legion. A private burial will take place later at the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery near Enterprise, Kan.
The family request no flowers with the memorial contributions to Wounded Warriors can be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia KS 66801.
