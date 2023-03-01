BEVERLY CARON

CONCORDIA, Kan.-- Beverly J. Caron, 71, of Concordia, Kan., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Park Villa Nursing Home, Clyde, Kan. She was born on Sept. 19, 1951 in Clay Center, Kan. to Elmer and Mary J. (Van Scoyoc) Odgers.

She graduated from Hanover High School in 1969 and then Cloud County Community College. She married Ron Caron on Aug. 8, 1978 in Oklahoma. Bev was a registered nurse and worked at St. Joseph Hospital, St. Ann’s, Nazareth Motherhouse and was director of nursing for Sunset Nursing Home until her retirement in 2016.