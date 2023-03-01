BEVERLY CARON

CONCORDIA, Kan.-- Beverly J. Caron, 71, of Concordia, Kan., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Park Villa Nursing Home, Clyde, Kan. She was born on Sept. 19, 1951 in Clay Center, Kan. to Elmer and Mary J. (Van Scoyoc) Odgers.
She graduated from Hanover High School in 1969 and then Cloud County Community College. She married Ron Caron on Aug. 8, 1978 in Oklahoma. Bev was a registered nurse and worked at St. Joseph Hospital, St. Ann’s, Nazareth Motherhouse and was director of nursing for Sunset Nursing Home until her retirement in 2016.
She was a member of the Concordia Wesleyan Church, PEO, SASNAK, Christian Women’s Club and the hospital auxiliary. Bev loved to play Bunco and loved gardening, flowers, birds, nature but especially fond of cats. Bev was an avid Royals fan.
She is survived by her husband, Ron; her precious cat, Maggie Mae; daughters, Melody Caron, Portland, Ore. and Angela Barnes (Nathan), Clyde; brother, James Odgers, Wamego; sister, Janice Bender, Concordia; grandchildren, Baron Barnes, Dustin Trzicky and Brayden Barnes; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Barnes and Canaan Barnes; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Allen, Goodland, ID, Margie Tremblay (Richard), Topeka, Kan. and Janet Weber (Ivan), Concordia; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded by her parents; an infant sister, Mildred; brothers-in-law, Jack Caron, Dean Caron and Larry Allen; sister-in-law, Avis Hulett and mother- and father-in-law, Clifford and Rose Caron.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at the Wesleyan Church, Concordia with Pastors David Redmond and Bob Burns officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Clyde.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 1 to 8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia. The family suggests memorials to Meadowlark Hospice and Concordia Wesleyan Church in care of Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, PO Box 606, Concordia, KS 66901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.