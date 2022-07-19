Marlin "Pete" “Bill” Verlyn Peterson Jul 19, 2022 Jul 19, 2022 Updated Jul 19, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLAY CENTER, Kan. -- Marlin "Pete" “Bill” Verlyn Peterson, 80 of Clay Center, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Clay County Medical Center. He was born on July 27, 1941, the son of Pete and Edith (Graves) Peterson in Clay Center.He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Delmer, LaVerne and Glemo and a sister, Marcine Johnson. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Peterson; daughter, Tamara Wallace; three granddaughters; one great grandson and many nieces and nephews.Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Clay Center, Kan. Inurnment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center, Kan.Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Clay Center, Kansas.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clay Center Carnegie Library or CCARE and can be sent c/o the funeral home.Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clay County Medical Center Brenda Peterson Kansas Edith Peter Funeral Home Condolence Create your own user feedback survey Most*Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLynn BohnenblustMarlin "Pete" “Bill” Verlyn PetersonBettie Ehret BucknerCLAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT ARREST SUMMARY REPORT 06/20-06/27RONALD LEESONDonna FaidleyClay County Sherriff's Department Arrest Summary Report 07/05/2022-07/11/2022LON SILVERMarcene CharpieTRUDY GREEN Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Weather Radar CLAY CENTER WEATHER
