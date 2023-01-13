WAKEFIELD, Kan.-- Carson Everett Simon, 18, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. He was born April 5, 2004, to Patrick and Lindsay (Christian) Simon, in Manhattan, Kan.
Carson was raised in the Wakefield community. He loved hunting, fishing and just being outdoors. Carson loved talking sports with his dad and was an avid Kansas State football fan. He enjoyed cheering them on at games with friends.
He was currently employed by R&R Construction in Fort Riley. His dream was to be a mechanic. Carson never met a stranger. He had a smile that would brighten the whole room. It wasn’t uncommon to see that smile after joking around with you.
Carson was loved by so many and will be missed greatly. He is preceded in death by his step-grandfather, Chris Straub; aunts, Jamie Cox and Stella Christian.
Survivors include his parents, Patrick and Lindsay Simon of Wakefield, Kan.; one brother, Peyton Simon of Wakefield, Kan.; grandparents: Buddy and Jeannie Christian of Wakefield, Kan., Theresa Straub of Wakefield, Kan., and Gary and Lana Bowser of McPherson, Kan.; great-grandmother, Patricia Simon of Manhattan, Kan.; uncles, Travis Christian, Daniel Straub and Shaun Bowser; aunts, Sarah Straub and Shalonda McGill.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Wakefield United Methodist Church in Wakefield, Kan. with Pastor Bill Draper officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Wakefield United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the Carson Simon Memorial Fund, to be designated later, in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
