CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Betty May Bartley, 89, passed away Mon. Aug. 7, 2023, at Clay Center. She was born Dec. 19, 1933, in Gillingham, Wis., to Clarence Herbert Berry and Mary Marie Deckert Berry.
Betty was united in marriage to LeRoy Eugene Bartley on May 30, 1951, in Gillingham, Wis. They made their home in rural Miltonvale, Kan. While LeRoy served in the military, they relocated to California where Betty worked in laundry on the military base.
Upon returning to Kansas, they made their home in rural Miltonvale, then Oak Hill. Betty assisted LeRoy with farmwork and livestock. The two of them routinely took cream to Miltonvale on Saturday afternoon to sell and purchase groceries. Betty raised chickens for eggs and fryers. Betty loved cooking and baking for family, friends, and anyone who needed a meal. She was an active church member where she taught Sunday school, Bible school, and cared for children in the nursery. After Betty and LeRoy moved to Clay Center in 1978, she worked at the IGA bakery, had a large strawberry patch that they shared with family and friends and deer, then cooked at Clay County Child Care. It was important to her that the children knew “Grandma Betty” cared for them. Betty was a breast cancer survivor. She was a prayer warrior.
Survivors are husband, LeRoy; children, Elgena (Mike) Smith, Bob (Yvonne) Bartley, Judy (Mark) Cook, and Rex Bartley; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Sisters, Carol (Paul) Sainsbury, Judy Klingaman, Karen (LaMon) Hornby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Diana Lee Cook, great-granddaughter, Leighton Sue Moore; brothers, Dwight Berry, the Rev. Donald Berry, and Dale Berry. Sisters Donna Lou Berry, Virginia Ann Stolpa, Shirley Jo Boggs, Patty Jane Davis.
Services will be held Aug. 10 at the First Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Clay Center or the Clay County Headstart in care of the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
