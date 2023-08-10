CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Betty May Bartley, 89, passed away Mon. Aug. 7, 2023, at Clay Center. She was born Dec. 19, 1933, in Gillingham, Wis., to Clarence Herbert Berry and Mary Marie Deckert Berry.

Betty was united in marriage to LeRoy Eugene Bartley on May 30, 1951, in Gillingham, Wis. They made their home in rural Miltonvale, Kan. While LeRoy served in the military, they relocated to California where Betty worked in laundry on the military base.