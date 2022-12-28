ROBERT ST. PIERRE

CONCORDIA, Kan.-- Robert Dean St. Pierre, 91, left this earthly life on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at the Sunset Nursing Home, Concordia, Kan. He was born Aug. 31, 1931 Northwest of Ames, (Cloud County) Kan. His parents were Wallace E. St. Pierre and Myrna (Thompson) St. Pierre.
Robert attended District #21 and #1 Schools and graduated from Clyde High School in 1949 and Kansas State University in 1953 with a B.S. degree in soil conservation.
He served in the U.S. Army (Korean War). He was a Special Category Army with Air Force testing soils on airfields in Guam and Tinian Islands. After his discharge he started farming Southeast of Clyde, Kan. Robert also raised cattle and had a feedlot until retiring in 1999.
Robert married Dolores A. Johnson at the First United Methodist Church in Clay Center on Sept. 24, 1967. To this union two children were born Eric and Karen.
Robert was an active member of the Clyde United Methodist Church until its closing. Robert was a member of the First United Methodist Church and American Legion Post #76, both of Concordia and he was a Kansas State alumni.
Robert and Dolores spent fifteen winter years in the Mesa, Ariz. community.
Robert enjoyed reading, bowling, golfing, fishing and being with his family, especially the grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Warren, Elmo, Harold and Keith; his two nephews, Raymond and Richard St. Pierre; and a niece, Trudy Johnson.
Robert is survived by his wife Dolores of Concordia, Kan.; son, Eric R. St. Pierre and wife Deborah of Gilbert, Ariz.; daughter, Karen St. Pierre Hutton and husband Vawn of Salina, Kan.; five grandchildren, Kyle A. Brack, Krystyne R. Brack, Derrick A. Brack, Sevrin R. St. Pierre and Asher G. St. Pierre; two great-grandchildren, Arabella Brack and Kamali Brack; sister-in-law, Margie Johnson; nephews, Walter St. Pierre and Tracy A. Johnson; nieces, Mary Ann (Ken) Palmquist, Joyce (Jim) Coppoc, Sandy (Roger) Sample, Anne (Greg) Tarbutton, Debbie (Darryl) One, Ruth (Joe) Fakler and Virginia (Gene) Charbonneau.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2 at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the First United Methodist Church, Concordia with Pastor Kibum Kim officiating.
Inurnment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia, Kan. Military honors will be conducted by the local American Legion Post #76 and V.F.W. Post #588 of Concordia at the church. A meal will be served following the graveside service.
The family suggests memorials to Clyde Area Foundation or the Kansas Children’s Service League, 3545 SW 5th St, Topeka, KS 66606 in care of Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, PO Box 606, Concordia, KS 66901. For online condolences please visit, www.chaputbuoy.com.
