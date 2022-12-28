ROBERT ST. PIERRE

CONCORDIA, Kan.-- Robert Dean St. Pierre, 91, left this earthly life on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at the Sunset Nursing Home, Concordia, Kan. He was born Aug. 31, 1931 Northwest of Ames, (Cloud County) Kan. His parents were Wallace E. St. Pierre and Myrna (Thompson) St. Pierre.

Robert attended District #21 and #1 Schools and graduated from Clyde High School in 1949 and Kansas State University in 1953 with a B.S. degree in soil conservation.