DONALD BROWN

GARNETT, Kan.-- Donald W. Brown,75, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Anderson County Hospital, Garnett, Kan.
Donald Wayne Brown was born on June 3, 1947, in Clay Center, Kan. He was the fifth of six sons born to James A. and Sylvia (Lake) Brown. Don graduated from Clay County Community High School with the class of 1965. Immediately following graduation, Don joined the U.S. Navy as a Sea Bee in the Construction Battalion and served two tours of duty in VietNam.
Following six years in the Navy, Don later joined the Kansas Army National Guard and served 13 years as a tank commander in the 35th Infantry Division. As a civilian, Don served as a volunteer board member of the U.S. Selective Service System for 20 years. He was also active in the American Legion and the 40/8 for many years.
Don married Sharon Hitsman on Jan. 4, 1967, and they raised their family in Manhattan, Kan., where he worked in the fields of construction and repair service.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, brother Carol Brown, and son Steven Brown.
Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon, of Garnett; daughter Jeanie Schainost and her husband, Mike, of Garnett; grandson Jacob Schainost and his wife, Jenny, and their children, Coraline and Charlie, of Erie, Colo.; and grandson Cole Schainost and his wife Harley, and their daughter, Mazikeen, of Albuquerque, N.M. He is also survived by his brothers James F., Bob, Paul, and Dan.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 219 S Oak St., Garnett, KS. Burial will follow in the Garnett Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Residential Living Center Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home to construct a flag pole at RLC in memory of Don and in honor of all veterans.
