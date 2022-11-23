DONALD BROWN

GARNETT, Kan.-- Donald W. Brown,75, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Anderson County Hospital, Garnett, Kan.

Donald Wayne Brown was born on June 3, 1947, in Clay Center, Kan. He was the fifth of six sons born to James A. and Sylvia (Lake) Brown. Don graduated from Clay County Community High School with the class of 1965. Immediately following graduation, Don joined the U.S. Navy as a Sea Bee in the Construction Battalion and served two tours of duty in VietNam.