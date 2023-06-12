HAROLD FEHLMAN

WAKEFIELD, Kan.-- Harold Dale Fehlman, 99, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Chapman Valley Manor, Chapman, Kan.
He was born Aug. 18, 1923, to Rudolph and Marie (Otto) Fehlman on the family farm in Clay County, Kan. Mr. Fehlman was a lifelong resident of the Wakefield area. He attended Somerset School through grade school, and was a 1941 graduate of Wakefield High School. While in high school he was very active in raising and showing livestock. In 1938, he had the honor of showing his steer at American Royal and won Grand Champion with his Angus steer at the State Fair. He lived on and farmed his family’s homestead in Wakefield nearly his entire life. He put in his last crop rotation at the age of 95.
He married Mildred Nitsche on Aug. 24, 1950. She preceded him on Oct. 10, 2022.
He and his wife were active in 4-H. In 1984, his family received the Kansas 4-H family of the year award. He served terms on the Fair Board, Alida Cemetery Board, Republican Township Board, Wakefield Co-op Board and was serving on the Alida Co-op Board when the lake was put in and Alida was moved to the Chapman area. He was a member of the Wakefield Methodist Church. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Alicia Fehlman; sister, Luella and brother-in-law, Leland Schmutz.
Survivors include one daughter, Charlotte and husband Robert Anderson of Jamestown, Kan.; three sons, David and wife Kay Fehlman of Wakefield, Kan., Howard and wife Deb Fehlman of Junction City, Kan. and Marvin Fehlman and significant other Michelle of Phillipsburg, Kan.; one sister, Arlene and husband Dick Elkins of Manhattan, Kan.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 6 at the Wakefield Methodist Church in Wakefield, Kan. with the Rev. Maria Foerschler officiating. Burial will be in Alida Cemetery, Junction City, Kan.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 5 at the Wakefield Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wakefield Methodist Church in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432
