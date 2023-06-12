HAROLD FEHLMAN

WAKEFIELD, Kan.-- Harold Dale Fehlman, 99, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Chapman Valley Manor, Chapman, Kan.

He was born Aug. 18, 1923, to Rudolph and Marie (Otto) Fehlman on the family farm in Clay County, Kan. Mr. Fehlman was a lifelong resident of the Wakefield area. He attended Somerset School through grade school, and was a 1941 graduate of Wakefield High School. While in high school he was very active in raising and showing livestock. In 1938, he had the honor of showing his steer at American Royal and won Grand Champion with his Angus steer at the State Fair. He lived on and farmed his family’s homestead in Wakefield nearly his entire life. He put in his last crop rotation at the age of 95.