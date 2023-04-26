RAYMOND THACKERAY

Raymond J. “Ray” Thackeray, 92, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Northern Montana Care Center due to natural causes. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Ray’s life will take place at a later date. His family has suggested memorial donations be made in his memory to Van Orsdel United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor’s choice. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit Ray’s online memorial page to send a card or leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com
Ray was born Sept. 9, 1930, the youngest of Jack and Lena (Leidig) Thackeray’s five sons. He grew up on the Thackeray ranch in the Bear Paw Mountains south of Havre and attended the nearby Lawlor Elementary School. He later took classes in mechanics at Northern Montana College.
On Oct. 21, 1953, Ray married Betty Trumpp of Clay Center, Kan. The ceremony took place at the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Clay Center, where Ray’s parents had been married in 1918. Together, Ray and Betty raised three children, Joyce, Herbert and Scott.
Ray worked at the Northern Montana Research Center at Fort Assiniboine for 34 years, retiring in 1984. He and Betty lived in a historic building at the old fort, where his grandfather, William Thackeray, was a farrier in the 1880s.
Ray and Betty moved to Havre in 1981. He then went to work as manager of Lower Beaver Creek Dam, and also performed certified seed inspection.
Ray loved to garden, and he shared his vegetable crops with friends. He took many flower bouquets to several churches over the years. His favorite time of day was coffee hour with friends.
Ray had been a member of Van Orsdel United Methodist Church since 1952.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Jack and Lena Thackeray, and brothers, Leonard (Thurza), John (Fern), and Fred (Gladys) Thackeray.
Ray is survived by his wife, Betty, of 69 years of Havre, Mont,; daughter, Joyce (Tom) Hewitt of Summerdale, Ala.; sons, Herbert of Bozeman and Scott (Kathee) of Havre, Mont.; their children, Hannah and Matthew Kalthoff; brother, Webster Thackeray of Sidney, Mont,; honorary granddaughter, Natalie Hill; honorary great-grandson, Theodore Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
