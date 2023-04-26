RAYMOND THACKERAY

Raymond J. “Ray” Thackeray, 92, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Northern Montana Care Center due to natural causes. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Ray’s life will take place at a later date. His family has suggested memorial donations be made in his memory to Van Orsdel United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor’s choice. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit Ray’s online memorial page to send a card or leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com

Ray was born Sept. 9, 1930, the youngest of Jack and Lena (Leidig) Thackeray’s five sons. He grew up on the Thackeray ranch in the Bear Paw Mountains south of Havre and attended the nearby Lawlor Elementary School. He later took classes in mechanics at Northern Montana College.