CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- LaVone Erickson, 94, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Clay Center, Kan.
Mrs. Erickson was born March 22, 1928 at Clay Center, Kan., the daughter of John Bernard Lind and Lottie Wachsnicht.
She grew up in Clay Center and was a class of 1945 graduate from Clay Center High School. She married Oran Erickson on Oct. 19, 1947. She worked as the Deputy Register of Deeds for six years. She also served on the Clay County Election Board for 35 years. Her husband preceded her in death on April 10, 2017. She was a member of the Clay Center Presbyterian Church. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald Erickson; granddaughter, Lisa Erickson; sister, Bernice Berggren; brother, LeRoy Lind
Survivors include two sons, Doug and wife Teresa Erickson of Clay Center, Kan. and Roger and wife Renee Erickson of Wichita, Kan.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nove. 29 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kan. with the Rev. Scott Lingle officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kan.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the Presbyterian Church, Clay Center, Kan.
Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Church in care of the funeral home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432
