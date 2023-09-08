RALPH HAGENMAIER Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RANDOLPH, Kan.– Ralph William Hagenmaier, 78, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at Via Christi Village in Manhattan.He was born on Nov. 10, 1944 in Manhattan, the son of Oswin William and Emma Marie (Holtman) Hagenmaier. He graduated from Blue Valley High School.He was a farmer and cattleman. He was a member of the Randolph United Methodist Church, serving in various offices throughout the years. He also served on the Randolph City Council for several years. He is survived by two sisters, Sharron Sump and husband Howard of Randolph and Beverly Sump and husband Harlan of Olsburg; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Oswin and Emma Hagenmaier. Respect calls may be made from 10 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Randolph Community Church with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. Burial will be in the Randolph Fancy Creek Cemetery.Memorials may be made to the Randolph Community Church and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Zootechnics Most*Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJimmy Buffett's younger sister battled cancer at the same time as the late starNew chiropractic clinic started by couple offering a variety of techniquesLet us cover sports fully, without our hands tiedClay County, surrounding areas should be on drought disaster listSchool board candidates touch on controversial decisionsMAXINE RUSHNew Director: Library looking for ways to draw people inClaeys named Clay Center CNB CEOJO OBERGROBERT ACKERMAN Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Classifieds Obituaries JEFF COULSON Jul 10, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries ARLINE KUCK Updated Sep 21, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries PATRICIA “PATTY” BROWN CULLIP Sep 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries NORMA “JUNE” LAHA Sep 14, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries DOYLE FREDRICKSON Sep 13, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries MAXINE (GARDNER) BRANFORT Sep 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries ROGER “GUS” LANGE Sep 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries ROBIN JOHNSON Aug 31, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Who should be on a Clayopoly denomination? We are looking for the top six to place in monetary denominations in our Clay Center version of Monopoly. You voted: Vern Swanson Ned Valentine Cathy Haney Jerry Mayo Scott Patterson Jim Braden Phil Kasper Pappy Newell Eric Carlson Jeff Mayo David Berggren Don Reed Don Hatfield OTHER (email a write-in vote to newseditordispatch@gmail.com) Vote View Results Back Meet the Staff Advertising Sales Manager/ Copy Editor Melanie Musselman Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contact Melanie Musselman at Dispatchadrep@gmail.com or call (785) 632-2127 Publisher and Owner Ryan Wilson Updated Mar 4, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contact Ryan D. Wilson at dispatch.union.publisher @gmail.com or call (785) 632-2127 or his cell phone (785) 268-0442. Circulation and Business Manager Tricia York Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Circulation manger Tricia York can be reached at Dispatchcirculation@gmail.com or by calling (785) 632-2127. Billing questions cn directed to CCDispatchbilling@gmail.com. Ad Representative Robert "Rusty" Connally Updated Jan 31, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rusty Connally can be reached at dispatchaddesk@gmail.com or (785) 632-2127 Ryan D. Wilson Editor Follow Ryan D. Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contributing Photographer and Writer Quinn O'Hara Updated Aug 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Quinn O'Hara can be reached at quinnophotos@gmail.com Social Editor Kay Johnson Updated Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contact Kay Johnson at claycentersocial@gmail.com or call (785) 632-2127.
