CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Douglas “Doug” Allen Reboul, 73, died Friday, March 31, 2023 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.

Doug was born Jan. 12, 1950 in Clay Center, Kan., the son of Jack and Eva “Jean” (Blair) Reboul. Doug grew up in Clay Center, with his sister, Nancy (Reboul) Cooper and graduated from CCCHS in 1968.

