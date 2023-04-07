CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Douglas “Doug” Allen Reboul, 73, died Friday, March 31, 2023 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.
Doug was born Jan. 12, 1950 in Clay Center, Kan., the son of Jack and Eva “Jean” (Blair) Reboul. Doug grew up in Clay Center, with his sister, Nancy (Reboul) Cooper and graduated from CCCHS in 1968.
Throughout his life he had worked as a carpenter, over-the-road truck driver, liquor store clerk and garage door installer. He also loved to “tinker around” on old cars whenever he could. On Jan. 12, 1981, he married Teresa “Terri” Kurtti and together they raised her two young children. Eventually, they divorced but remained very close companions, she survives of the home. Doug loved to read and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, GO CHIEFS! His good humor and kindness were well known amongst his many, many friends at local taverns. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Eva “Jean” (Blair) Reboul.
Survivors include his companion and best friend, Terri Hayward; two daughters, Jennifer (Casey-Reboul) Griffiths and fiance, Lawrence Ferguson and Tiffani (Reboul) Casey; one sister, Nancy (Reboul) Cooper; nieces, Whitney (Cooper) Baer and fiance Corey Affolter and Cagan Cooper; grandchildren, Troy Kurtti and fiance Shailyn, Casey (Griffiths) Russel and husband Nate, Jordin Griffiths and wife Josie, Elysa Griffiths and fiance Brett, Journey James and Zach Rios; seven great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one great-nephew.
There will be a private family memorial and a Celebration of Life at a later date.
