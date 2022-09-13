ANDREW JAMES

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Andrew Lysle James, 52, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at home in Clay Center, Kan.
Mr. James was born Oct. 26, 1969, the son of Veryl and Carole (Hedlind) James of Clay Center. The family farmed in the Ladysmith Community in Exeter Township Clay Center.
He attended grade school and junior high in Wakefield, Kan.; was a member of the Clay Center United Methodist Church; and a member of the Cloverleaf 4-H Club, with his own small sheep herd. He graduated from Clay Center Community High School in 1988 and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting at Kansas State University in 1992. He served in accounting positions for ADM, PDA, John Deere and Kansas State University, and as a USDA dairy inspector.
He married Margaret "Maggie" O'Brien in 1994. She died March 1, 2007. He has a son, Dylan Anderson James, 14, from a previous relationship.
He was preceded in death by his father, Veryl; his former wife, Maggie; and both sets of grandparents.
He is survived by his son, Dylan of Ottawa, Kan.; his mother, Carole James of Clay Center; his brother and sister-in-law, Derek and Karra James of Clay Center; his companion, Erica Swearengin and her daughters of Junction City, Kansas
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home of Clay Center.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the funeral home.
