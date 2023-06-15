KEN MARTINEZ

The Martinez family is saddened to announce that Ken Martinez passed away at the age of 87 on June 5, 2023, at Bridge Haven/Madel’s House. He was born July 31, 1935, in Gunnison, Colo. the son of Frank L. and Marie Jemma (Bellino) Martinez. He was the third child with an older brother Edmund and sister, Kathy. Baby Nedra arrived 13 years later.

Ken graduated from Marysville High School and attended Emporia State Teachers College before serving in the Army from 1955-57. He earned a B.S. in science education (1960), M.S. in educational administration (1966) and Ed.D in curriculum and instruction/special education (1971) from KU. He worked in the education field several years before joining a consulting firm in Rosslyn, Va. as vice president for research.