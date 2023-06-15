The Martinez family is saddened to announce that Ken Martinez passed away at the age of 87 on June 5, 2023, at Bridge Haven/Madel’s House. He was born July 31, 1935, in Gunnison, Colo. the son of Frank L. and Marie Jemma (Bellino) Martinez. He was the third child with an older brother Edmund and sister, Kathy. Baby Nedra arrived 13 years later.
Ken graduated from Marysville High School and attended Emporia State Teachers College before serving in the Army from 1955-57. He earned a B.S. in science education (1960), M.S. in educational administration (1966) and Ed.D in curriculum and instruction/special education (1971) from KU. He worked in the education field several years before joining a consulting firm in Rosslyn, Va. as vice president for research.
He and Sheila Olsen Kocher were married at Danforth Chapel at The University of Kansas Campus and would have celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on June 19. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Aimee Cristina, who is a psychoanalyst in Los Angeles. He is survived by Sheila and Aimee, Edmund, and Nedra as well as sisters- and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In 1979, Ken and Sheila founded A-S-K. Associates, Inc., a consulting firm with two divisions providing conference and meeting management and IT support services throughout the nation and abroad. He served as CEO until his retirement in 2014. He won various awards during his career and shared his leadership skills with civic organizations. He led the Lawrence Chamber’s Small Business Committee and served as chair of boards for Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center and Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He also served as a member of the Lied Center Advisory Board and was chair of the Douglas County Republican Party as well chair of Kansas Hispanic Republicans. He was a delegate to the GOP national convention in 1984 and a member of Leadership Kansas.
Music was always a part of Ken … he sang and played trumpet during his school years and operated Kenny Martinez and His Orchestra. His group of twelve musicians played for civic, school and college functions. His love of jazz was evident in his stories of jazz greats, including attending a Gene Krupa performance at the Metropole in NYC, and by his library of recordings.
A memorial service will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church in Lawrence on Friday, June 16 at 4 p.m. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bella Sera Condominiums, 4500 Bob Billings Parkway, Lawrence, KS 66049.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations supporting the Ken and Sheila Martinez Scholarship for the KU School of Education and Human Sciences, Lawrence Memorial Hospital or Lawrence Visiting Nurses Association may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
