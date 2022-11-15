CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Martha Webster, 86, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at Clay Center, Kan.
Mrs. Webster was born Oct. 5, 1936 at Independence, Mo., the daughter of Durl O’Neil and Gertrude Sirosky.
Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 10:12 pm
CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Martha Webster, 86, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at Clay Center, Kan.
Mrs. Webster was born Oct. 5, 1936 at Independence, Mo., the daughter of Durl O’Neil and Gertrude Sirosky.
Martha was raised in Independence, Mo. She married Gene Webster on Aug. 3, 1957 and they made their home in Overland Park, Kan. Martha graduated from Central Missouri State College and later earned her master’s degree from the University of Kansas. She worked as a speech therapist for the Olathe school district until her retirement. In 2014, Gene and Martha moved to Clay Center, where they attended Clay Center Covenant Church. Martha enjoyed the Kansas City Ballet, sewing, quilting, art appreciation, reading books to children and socializing with family and friends. Gene preceded her in death on May 11, 2015. Martha was a member of Prairie Baptist Church in Prairie Village, the University Women’s Organization, and the Quilting Guild. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Don O’Neil and Wade O’Neil and their spouses.
Survivors include one son, Eric and wife Jennifer Webster of Salem, Ore.; one daughter, Laura and husband Bob Larson of Clay Center, Kan.; one sister, Carol and husband Martin Wollenberg of Shawnee, Kan.; granddaughters, Mariah and husband Michael Brinkman, Karrin Larson and Annie Larson; grandsons: Sean Webster and Rylan Webster; and several nieces, nephews and their families
A funeral service will be held at the Prairie Baptist Church at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Clay Center Covenant Church, Parkinson’s Research, or KJIL Radio Station in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432.
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
Paid notice.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.