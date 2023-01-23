NORMAN WINTER

FLUSH, Kan.-- Norman Earnest Winter, 98, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.

He was born Sept. 13, 1924, on a farm near Palmer, Kan. He attended a one room Peats Creek Grade School, where eleven of his brothers and sisters had also attended. Norman graduated from Linn Rural High School in 1942. He helped on the family farm. He then attended the Brown Mackie Business College in Salina. While in the Army, he attended night classes with the University of Maryland and received a BA degree in 1966.