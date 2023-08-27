BECKY BEICHTER

Becky Lynn Beichter, 67, passed away on Aug. 18, 2023 at her home in Clay County, Kan. She was born on March 19, 1956 to Donald William and Oneita Mae (Musselman) Evans in Clay Center.

She grew up on a farm in the May Day and Green communities and graduated from Clay Center Community High School in 1974.