BECKY BEICHTER

Becky Lynn Beichter, 67, passed away on Aug. 18, 2023 at her home in Clay County, Kan. She was born on March 19, 1956 to Donald William and Oneita Mae (Musselman) Evans in Clay Center.
She grew up on a farm in the May Day and Green communities and graduated from Clay Center Community High School in 1974.
She worked at Cedar Court restaurant for several years until she married Alfred A. (Buddy) Beichter on Sept. 12, 1987 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clay Center.
They farmed together until his passing on Sept. 24, 1994. She then took over the farming operation. She also worked at the St. Paul Lutheran Preschool for the last 15 years. She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She also helped with many dinners and vacation Bible school. She was a Cloverleaf 4-H community leader in Wakefield and a member of the Union HEU for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Mader and husband Conan; two grandchildren; her sister, Beverly Shivers and husband Kenneth of Clay Center; and her brother. Bryan Evans and wife Konnie of Green.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kan.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Clay Center, Kan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Preschool and sent in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432.
