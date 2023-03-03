CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Max McAdams, 90, died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Liberty Place in Clay Center, Kansas. He was born on Nov. 13, 1932 in Clyde, Kan., the son of Floyd and Evelyn (Gepner) McAdams.
Mr. McAdams grew up in the Morganville area, attending the Eagle Bend, Lincoln and Morganville schools, graduating from Morganville High School in 1950. He served two years in the U.S. Army. He married Mary Ann Carlson on April 13, 1952 and the couple farmed in Clay and Cloud Counties until moving to Clay Center in 1993. His wife preceded him in death on July 10, 2020. He is also preceded in death by parents and one sister, Charlotte Peterson.
He was a past director of C&R Credit Union, Farmer’s Union Co-op and a past member and trustee of the Clay Center Elks Club.
Survivors include two daughters, Debra and husband, Ernie Kovarik of Topeka, Kan. and Deirdre and husband, Bob Moore of Salina, Kan.; one son, Rodney and wife Caryn McAdams of Morganville, Kan.; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6 at the Bloom Cemetery in Clay County, Kan.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to the Liberty Place or Meadowlark Hospice in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.