MAX MCADAMS

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Max McAdams, 90, died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Liberty Place in Clay Center, Kansas. He was born on Nov. 13, 1932 in Clyde, Kan., the son of Floyd and Evelyn (Gepner) McAdams.

Mr. McAdams grew up in the Morganville area, attending the Eagle Bend, Lincoln and Morganville schools, graduating from Morganville High School in 1950. He served two years in the U.S. Army. He married Mary Ann Carlson on April 13, 1952 and the couple farmed in Clay and Cloud Counties until moving to Clay Center in 1993. His wife preceded him in death on July 10, 2020. He is also preceded in death by parents and one sister, Charlotte Peterson.