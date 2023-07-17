RICHARD TERRIAN

WAKEFIELD, Kan.-- Richard R. Terrian, of Wakefield, Kan. joined his heavenly Father on July 1, 2023.
He was surrounded by his family and sent off to his new heavenly home with an outpouring amount of love and support.
WAKEFIELD, Kan.-- Richard R. Terrian, of Wakefield, Kan. joined his heavenly Father on July 1, 2023.
He was surrounded by his family and sent off to his new heavenly home with an outpouring amount of love and support.
Richard had a full life filled with many stories, adventures and accomplishments.
The most important being his loving relationship with God and His Son Jesus Christ.
Richard’s family was his next love. He loved his family so very much. He had a generous loving heart and forgiving spirit. He believed in not only second chances, but as many chances as it took to make things right. He was a great listener and took his time to think before responding. He was a hard worker who always provided for his family in every way possible. He was more than a husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle or cousin. He was our friend, our confidant, our support, our love.
Richard was a proud Army veteran who retired after 20 years of service. He served in the 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 1st Infantry Division, who were awarded the Presidential Unit Citation Award by President Lyndon Johnson for their valiant service. He loved his country, believed in freedom and doing what he could for his fellow man.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Connie, of 59 plus years; his children, Richard and wife Sonya Terrian, Kristy and husband Eric Eickholt and Kami Shandy; his grandchildren, Samantha and husband Michael Duckworth, Matthew and wife Michaela Shandy, Richie Terrian Ill, Dougie Shandy and LaNae Terrian, great-grandchildren, Beckham and “baby” Shandy and Beatrice Duckworth; sister, Doris Williams; cousin, Carla Reetz and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters and a grandson, Jack.
A private military service will be held in his honor at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan. In lieu of flowers, they ask that donations be made to Meadowlark Hospice or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation sent to 501 3rd Street, Wakefield, KS 67487.
Rusty Connally can be reached at dispatchaddesk@gmail.com or (785) 632-2127
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.