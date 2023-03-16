BARBARA CLEVELAND

WICHITA, Kan.-- Barbara Jean Cleveland was born on Sept. 16, 1934 in Atchison, Kan., the daughter of Louis and Dorothy (Thompson) Cummings. She was married to Kenneth Cleveland on Feb. 14, 1952, they later divorced.
She was a highly educated lady and held a master’s degree of educational psychology from Wichita State University. Previously, she had achieved her associates degree from Cloud County Community College in Concordia and her bachelor’s degree from Marymount College in Salina.
Barbara was a social worker for many years, but retired after a 20+ year long career as a juvenile intake officer with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. After retirement, Barbara took about a year off from work, but quickly decided she would be a good fit with Catholic Charities in their domestic violence department; she worked there for nine years. She loved to crochet and would make beautiful afghans and liked to pass time by making homemade soaps. The highlight of her life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her loving family includes her children, Terry (Deanna) Cleveland of Salina, Cindy (Steve) Kahrs of Clay Center, Tim (Bendi) Cleveland of Pittsburg and Janet Cleveland of El Dorado; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Darlene Reinhart.
Barbara passed away on March 14, 2023 in Wichita, Kan. She is preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Amy Cleveland and two sisters, Carol Henderson and Betty Koob.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Butler County Sheriff’s Department or Catholic Charities. The family will be holding a private memorial service with burial at Swedesburg Cemetery. Please sign her online guestbook at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com
