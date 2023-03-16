BARBARA CLEVELAND

WICHITA, Kan.-- Barbara Jean Cleveland was born on Sept. 16, 1934 in Atchison, Kan., the daughter of Louis and Dorothy (Thompson) Cummings. She was married to Kenneth Cleveland on Feb. 14, 1952, they later divorced.

She was a highly educated lady and held a master’s degree of educational psychology from Wichita State University. Previously, she had achieved her associates degree from Cloud County Community College in Concordia and her bachelor’s degree from Marymount College in Salina.