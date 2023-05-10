DALE HAMMOND

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Dale D. Hammond, 82, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Clay County, Kan. He was born on Oct. 25, 1940, the son of Ralph and Geraldine (Sanders) Hammond.
Dale grew up in the Wakefield area, graduating from CCCHS in 1959. On Oct. 21, 1962, he married Deanna Davidson. Dale started working at C & W Rural Electric in 1960 as a lineman and then later as the member services director at Bluestem Electric until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of Mizpah United Methodist Church and Lions Club. Dale also served in the Kansas National Guard. In his retirement, Dale enjoyed spending time with his family; visiting with his many friends; spending time at the Tasty Pastry, finding, collecting, and refurbishing treasures. Dale never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna; two sons, David and his wife, Deb Hammond of Wichita, Kan.; Dwight and his wife, Debbie Hammond of Wakefield, Kan.; one daughter, Denise Brond of Houston, Texas; seven grandchildren, Kyle (Ashley) Hammond, Cory Hammond, Ethan Hammond, Isaiah Hammond, Elaina Hammond, Caden Brond and Colton Brond; two great-grandsons, Calvin and Clark Hammond. Dale is also survived by his brothers, Merle (Jolene) Hammond and Robert (Susan) Hammond; sister, Shelly (Michael) Miller; and one brother-in-law, Gary Carlson.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Diane Carlson.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at the Clay Center United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kan.
Visitation was held on Monday, May 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center, Kan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mizpah United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.