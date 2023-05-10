DALE HAMMOND

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Dale D. Hammond, 82, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Clay County, Kan. He was born on Oct. 25, 1940, the son of Ralph and Geraldine (Sanders) Hammond.

Dale grew up in the Wakefield area, graduating from CCCHS in 1959. On Oct. 21, 1962, he married Deanna Davidson. Dale started working at C & W Rural Electric in 1960 as a lineman and then later as the member services director at Bluestem Electric until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of Mizpah United Methodist Church and Lions Club. Dale also served in the Kansas National Guard. In his retirement, Dale enjoyed spending time with his family; visiting with his many friends; spending time at the Tasty Pastry, finding, collecting, and refurbishing treasures. Dale never met a stranger.