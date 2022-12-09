TRUMAN E. WOELLHOF

OAK HILL, Kan.-- Truman Ezra Woellhof died on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the age of 91 doing what he loved - working in his workshop. A farmer in the Oak Hill area for over 60 years, he raised crops and livestock, and could fix almost anything that needed repair. Restoring vehicles was a favorite of many hobbies. He spent many months working on a 1917 Model-T, a 1950 Chevy, an Allis-Chalmers tractor and a 1938 bulldozer. Using walnut and oak from the property, he made beautiful wood projects. Whenever conditions were good for fishing, he’d be ready to head out and drop a line. After retirement from farming, he enjoyed many rounds of golf with his brother, Eldon, in Chapman.

“Ezzie” served in the National Guard for two years and was also a member of the Masons. In his early years, he played on the Oak Hill slow-pitch team, eventually being the senior member as a pitcher. He was a member of the Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and was often the first volunteer on improvements at the church. For over 20 years, Truman and Leona wintered in Texas and Arizona in their RV. Longtime KSU fans, they often brought the RV to home games for tailgating with friends and family.