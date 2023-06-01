MANHATTAN, Kan.- Vernon Lee Zeller, 90, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1932 in the Sedalia community, the son of Maynard Eugene and Marvel Ruth (Lee) Zeller. He graduated from Keats High School.
On May 17, 1953 in Riley, he married Ramona Darlene Schwab. She survives of the home.
Six months after being married, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After the Army, he began a career with the Seventh-Day Adventist selling books and later on as a manager in their furniture factories. This career led him and his family to Minnesota, New Mexico, Nebraska, Oregon, and even Canada. Kansas roots called him back to the farm and over the road trucking. Years later, he found Custom Silage Harvesting. He and his wife started a new adventure as owners and operators. This business opened the door to retirement and to many other family members working in the same career, including his son and daughter-in-law.
He attended engineering school at Kansas State but was unable to finish.
In addition to his wife Ramona, he is survived by three children, Virginia White and husband Don of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Becky Siders of Manhattan, and Philip Zeller and wife Agnes of Dimmitt, Texas; two brothers, Jack Zeller (Nancy) of Encampment, Wyo. and John Zeller of Manhattan; one sister, Barbara Brownlee of Kansas City, Mo.; 12 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and one great- great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Verona Schuermann, and three sisters, Virginia Zeller (twin), Corrine Snow and Lulu Hollowell
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31 at the Sedalia Community Church with Pastor George Goddard officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Sedalia Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for the Manhattan Seventh-Day Adventist Church or Sedalia Community Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
