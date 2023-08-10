KYLE CHASE

Kyle Everett Chase, 52, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi in Wichita, Kan. He was born Dec. 26,1970 in Smithville, Mo. to Max A. and Linda S. (Everett) Chase.
Kyle attended Abilene High School and graduated with the class of 1989. He also attended Salina Vo-Tech. He was employed by Don’s Tire in Abilene for 28 years.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Chase of Abilene; sister, Carrie (Will) Sprouse of Enterprise; and his girlfriend, Allison Stroda and her son, David, of Abilene. He is also survived by uncles and aunts, Kenneth (Sharon) Chase, David (Marty) Everett, Derald (Debbie) Craig and Shary Everett; nephews and nieces Cy, Ryan, Trey and Caysen Sprouse, and Carter Ann Carney-Sprouse; Cousins Rex Craig, DeDe Lorson, JT
Everett III, Kip Chase and Jason Everett.
Kyle was preceded in death by his father, Max, grandparents, Lowell and Alice Chase and James T. “Tom” and Ruth Everett, aunts, Linda May Craig and Ruth Ann (Everett) Wade, an uncle, James T. Everett Jr. and his cousin, Erin Lee Parman.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Friday, August 11 at Emmanuel Church, Abilene, Kan. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m at Danner Funeral Home.
Kyle chose to be an organ donor. Memorial donations can be made to Midwest Transplant Network, Westwood, Kan., or a charity of your choice. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
