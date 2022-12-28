GAIL OBERHELMAN

NESS CITY, Kan.-- Gail Gene Oberhelman, 74, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at HaysMed in Hays, Kan. He was born on Aug. 14, 1948 in Clay Center, Kan., the son of Melvin and Viola (Copeland) Oberhelman.

He was a pulling unit operator for Pickrell Drilling for 40 years. He as a member of the United Methodist Church, Ness City. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne. He was a member of the Ness City American Legion Frank Stull Post #152 and the Ransom VFW Post 7972. He married Betty Robinson on Saturday, Sept. 18, 1971, in Ness City, Kan.; to this union two children were born, Cetra and Chad. Erik and Charlie joined the family after the unfortunate passing of their mother Pam, Betty’s sister.