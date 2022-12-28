GAIL OBERHELMAN

NESS CITY, Kan.-- Gail Gene Oberhelman, 74, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at HaysMed in Hays, Kan. He was born on Aug. 14, 1948 in Clay Center, Kan., the son of Melvin and Viola (Copeland) Oberhelman.
He was a pulling unit operator for Pickrell Drilling for 40 years. He as a member of the United Methodist Church, Ness City. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne. He was a member of the Ness City American Legion Frank Stull Post #152 and the Ransom VFW Post 7972. He married Betty Robinson on Saturday, Sept. 18, 1971, in Ness City, Kan.; to this union two children were born, Cetra and Chad. Erik and Charlie joined the family after the unfortunate passing of their mother Pam, Betty’s sister.
Survivors include his wife, Betty; sons, Chad Oberhelman and his wife, Kristina, of McCracken, Erik Ellis and his wife, Laurel, of LaCrosse and Charlie Ellis of Lawton, Okla.; daughter, Cetra Horton and her husband, Curtis, of Fort Scott; brother, Roger Oberhelman and his wife, Diana, of Renton, Wash.; sisters, Melverna Knoettgen of Clifton, Kan., Vicki Christian and her husband, Steve, of Windsor, Colo., and Peggy Fritz of Salina; eight grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Mark, Rex, Elwood and Gary and a brother-in-law, Maynard Fritz.
A funeral service will be on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Ness City, Kan. Burial and military rites in the Ness City Cemetery, Ness City, Kan.
Friends may call at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City, Kan., on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Frank Stull American Legion Post No. 152, Ransom VFW Post No. 7972.
