VELMA LANG

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Velma (Burger) Lang, 102, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Presbyterian Manor in Clay Center, Kan.
She was born March 15, 1921, in Clay County Kan., he daughter of John and Alma (Damkroger) Burger. She graduated from Clay Center Community High School in 1939. On March 15, 1941, she married Roy Fowles. He was KIA in WWII. On Nov. 14, 1946, she married Rex Lang in Mission, Kan. They farmed until 1965,then moved to Clay Center. Rex preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2003. Velma had worked as a nurses aide and retired as district secretary from the SCS office. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Velma is preceded in death by her husbands, parents; sister, Marie Cain; brothers, Raymond, Robert and Alfred Burger; sister-in-law, Shirley Merritt; and brother-in-law, Paul Lang. Survivors include, one daughter, Beverly Lang of Clay Center; one son, Douglas (Linda) Fowles of Clay Center; one granddaughter, Jody (Mark) Havice; great-granddaughters, Haylee and Kinsey Havice all of Wamego; sisters-in-law, Pauline and Irma Burger of Clay Center, Marjorie Anthony of Florida, and Helen Brunker of Overland Park.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clay Center, Kan. with Pastor Paul Tessaro officiating.
Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kan.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday, May 25 at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.