ARLON MEEK

MANHATTAN, Kan.-- Arlon Lee Meek, 71, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at his home in Manhattan, Kan.

Arlon was born on Feb. 1, 1952 in Clay Center, Kan. to Archie and Osa Meek. He attended grade school through high school in Clay Center. After high school, he attended Cloud County Community College and then transferred to Kansas State. After graduating from Kansas State, he was hired as the Procurement Officer for the Chemistry/Biochemistry Department. Arlon worked for Kansas State his entire career, working there for 32 years. He retired in 2010. Arlon had many friends throughout his life that he made from being at K-State and through his music.