VERENA HADEN

SALINA, Kan.-- Verena Freda Haden, 87, formerly of Clay Center, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Eaglecrest Assisted Living in Salina.
She was born on July 12, 1935 in Junction City, the daughter of Fred and Louise “Lulu” (Gerriets) Stalder. She graduated from Chapman High School.
On April 18, 1954 in Clay Center, she married Edward LeRoy Haden.
Mrs. Haden was a school cook for Broughton and Wakefield for over 25 years, serving as the head cook for many of them. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, woodworking and cooking for her family. She had a witty personality and a hard work ethic. Verena was a loving mother, wife and grandmother, always putting others before herself. She never met a stranger.
She is survived by her husband Eddie Haden; two children, Mike Haden and wife Tami of Clay Center and Regina Marcotte and husband Chris of Salina; five grandchildren, Brett (Margaret) Haden of Manhattan, Chad (Melissa) Haden of Clay Center and Josh (Brooke) Haden of Clay Center, Shawna (Chris) Stucky of Wichita and Justin (Amanda) Marcotte of Tempe, Ariz., and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Inurnment will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Highland Cemetery in Wakefield.
Memorials may be made to Clay County Animal Rescue and Education or Gentiva Hospice in Salina. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.