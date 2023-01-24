VERENA HADEN

SALINA, Kan.-- Verena Freda Haden, 87, formerly of Clay Center, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Eaglecrest Assisted Living in Salina.

She was born on July 12, 1935 in Junction City, the daughter of Fred and Louise “Lulu” (Gerriets) Stalder. She graduated from Chapman High School.