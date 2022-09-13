OLSBURG, Kan.-- Bonnie Rae Edwards, 88, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home.
Mrs. Edwards was born on Nov. 10, 1933 at her family’s home outside of St. George, the daughter of James Rayburn and Sylva Ferl (Edwards) Hofman.
On Dec. 27, 1954 in Manhattan, she married Robert David Edwards. They moved to the ranch in 1955, living there until 2021, before moving to the Leonardville Nursing Home. In 1986, they were honored with the Master Farmer and Master Homemaker awards and were active in the program for 30 years.
She graduated summa cum laude from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in home economics and education and a masters degree in clothing and textiles. She taught home economics and chemistry for twelve years at Blue Valley High School.
She was an active member of the Randolph United Methodist Church, Olsburg E.H.U. and was very involved with 4-H. She was a master gardener. She and her husband traveled all over America and internationally.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Edwards; one son, Bill Edwards of Olsburg; two daughters, Jenni Moore and husband Jim of Westmoreland and Kathy Moore and husband Daryl of Great Bend; one sister, Kay Paulson of Denver, Colo.; six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Randolph United Methodist Church with Pastors Bruce and Sandy Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Olsburg Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Randolph United Methodist Church or the Leonardville Nursing Home. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 176 303 S. Broadway Riley, KS 66531.
