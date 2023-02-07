LEONARDVILLE, Kan.-- Michael A. O’Leary Sr., 72, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. O’Leary was born July 15, 1950 in Wichita, Kan., the son of Thomas and E. Louise (Pinkerton) O’Leary.
He grew up in Wichita and graduated from Wichita Heights High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps after high school. He owned and operated the Triple O cabinet shop in Wichita with his father and brother until 1974. He then worked as a construction foreman in Lakin. He married Teresa Duncan on Dec. 7, 1975 and the couple moved to Norcatur, Kan. where he worked on a cattle ranch for several years before moving back to Lakin and worked for Duncan Lockers. He then served as an information technology instructor for the National Guard at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, later being transferred to the Logistics Systems ranch in Pryor, Okla. After his discharge, he owned Michael’s Country Accents in Tulsa. The couple lived in Manhattan, Kan. until moving to North Carolina in 2010 until 2021, when they returned to Kansas. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Linda O’Leary and an infant brother.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa O’Leary of Leonardville, Kan.; sons, Michael O’Leary Jr. of Minneapolis, Minn., Thomas and wife, Melissa O’Leary of Washington, D.C. and Benjamin O’Leary of Leonardville, Kan.; daughter, Lacey O’Leary of Raleigh, North Carolina; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Rick and wife, Deborah O’Leary of Queen Creek, Ariz.; and sisters, Kathleen and husband, Bobby Walker of New Castle, Okla. and Karen and husband, Billy Belk of Perryville, Ark.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Manhattan Church of Christ in Manhattan, Kan.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of Christ in memory of Michael O’Leary.
Please write Oasis Missions in the memo. All donations will go the Dubai School of Preaching and the Children’s Home in Putrela, India.
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
