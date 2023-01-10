RICHARD GRINAGE

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Richard Earl Grinage, 88, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Clay Center, Kan.
Mr. Grinage was born Aug. 24, 1934 at Salina, Kan., the son of Oscar Grinage and Iva Brenner.
He was raised in Salina and was a graduate of the class of 1952 from Salina High School. He received a Bachelor of Education degree from Kansas Wesleyan University. He married June Weckel on Nov. 27, 1955. In 1963, they made their home in Clay Center and Richard taught seventh- and eighth-grade science. He also worked for Brenner Sheet Metal, Regnier Construction and spent many summers at Milford Lake as a park ranger for the Army Corps of Engineers. His wife preceded him in death on Feb. 25, 2002. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ethel Madison. He was a member of the NEA and the Clay Center Christian Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Lynn Grinage of Salina, Kan. and Jan Blevins of Wichita, Kan.; two sons, Richard and wife Stephanie Grinage of Phoenix, Ariz. and Bradley and wife Colleen Grinage of Lawrence, Kan.; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Christian Church in Clay Center, Kan.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to CCCIF in care of the funeral home. The memorial will establish the Richard and June Grinage scholarship
