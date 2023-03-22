WAKEFIELD, Kan.-- Sharon “Sherry” (Minks) Kent, 75, died Sunday, March 19, 2023.
She was born to Hilbert Lawrence and L. Pauline (Allison) Minks on Oct. 31, 1947 at Greensburg, Kan.
She had suffered many health issues throughout her entire life and had been on dialysis for seven years.
She married Wayne Kent Oct. 4, 1975 in Manhattan, Kan. They lived on the family farm near Wakefield all their married life. She worked as a cosmetologist, at McCall’s Pattern Company, and then went on to become a nurse, working for Geary County Community Hospital until her health failed and she had to retire.
She attended the Madura Congregational Church until COVID-19 hit and then watched the Greensburg Mennonite Church service every Sunday. She was a third generation 4-Her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Pauline Minks; her in-laws, Raymond and Olga Kent; her brother, David A. Minks; a brother-in-law, Stanley Kent, and many aunts and uncles.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Heather Hoover (Mike); her step-mother, Emma Minks; one brother, Ronald Minks; one granddaughter; a brother-in-law, Jim Kent (Mary Jane); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 24 at the Madura Congregational Church in Wakefield with Pastor Dirk Westerman officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Burial will be in the Highland Cemetery in Wakefield.
Memorials may be made to the Madura Congregational Church or River Valley District 4-H Clay County and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
