ATLANTA, Ga.-- Donald Wayne James died on Oct. 21, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born Dec. 29, 1935, on a farm outside of Clay Center, Kan., the 11th child of Dean and Eva (Chestnut) James.
He attended Hebron School through 8th grade and graduated from Clay Center High School in 1953. He graduated from Emporia State University in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He taught high school math and science for several years in Kansas before moving to Phoenix, Ariz., and then to Atlanta, Ga., where he resided until his death. He decided on a mid-life career change and graduated from Atlanta Law School, which specialized in providing a legal education for working professionals. After passing the Georgia Bar in 1978, he practiced law in Atlanta and eventually worked for the State of Georgia as an administrative law judge.
Family was always important to Wayne, and he made an annual trip to Clay Center every year until shortly before his death. His nieces and nephews could look forward to having dinner with him wherever they lived across the country. He was an avid tennis player, enjoyed woodworking, and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for several years. His wife, Mary Corbett James, who he met at a legal seminar in 1984 and married in 1985, passed away shortly after his death.
He is survived by two children, Nathan James and Marceil Case. Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Dean and Eva James, sisters Genevieve Lindberg and Bertha Dodds, as well as brothers Russell, Ralph, and Milo James. He is survived by his sisters, Vesta Lee Lyne of Houston, Texas, Velda Mailen Wiechman of Austin, Texas, Alta Olson of Morganville, and brothers Leo James of Clay Center and Arlo James of Fairfield, Ark.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Wesleyan Cemetery in rural Clay County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.