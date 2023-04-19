ATLANTA, Ga.-- Donald Wayne James died on Oct. 21, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born Dec. 29, 1935, on a farm outside of Clay Center, Kan., the 11th child of Dean and Eva (Chestnut) James.

He attended Hebron School through 8th grade and graduated from Clay Center High School in 1953. He graduated from Emporia State University in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He taught high school math and science for several years in Kansas before moving to Phoenix, Ariz., and then to Atlanta, Ga., where he resided until his death. He decided on a mid-life career change and graduated from Atlanta Law School, which specialized in providing a legal education for working professionals. After passing the Georgia Bar in 1978, he practiced law in Atlanta and eventually worked for the State of Georgia as an administrative law judge.