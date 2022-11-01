CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Patricia Patterson, 79, died on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at the Linn Community Nursing Home.
She was born on July 1, 1943 in Clay Center, Kan., the daughter of Raymond and Fern (Fowles) Burger.
She grew up in Clay Center and graduated from CCCHS in 1961. She attended beauty school in Topeka and worked as a beautician for two years. Patricia married Loyd K. Patterson on March 14, 1969. She farmed in Clay County with her husband and worked at the Clay County Treasurer’s office for 20 years.
She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clay Center. She was preceded in death by parents.
Survivors include her husband, Loyd K. Patterson of Clay Center, Kan.; one son, Kevin Fisher of Hutchinson, Kan.; one daughter, Kathy Patterson and Doug Kyser of Austin, Texas; one grandson; and one sister, Sharon Roberts of Kansas City, Kan.
There will be no visitation and private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meadowlark Hospice or to Linn Community Nursing
Home and may be sent in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432.
