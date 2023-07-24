GARY SHANDY

MILFORD, Kan.-- Gary “Gabe” George Shandy, 85, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his home. He was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Milford to George Payne and Dorothy Emily (Moyer) Shandy. The third of four children, he grew up in the “old town” of Milford, and he often recalled fond memories and stories of his childhood adventures with his friends and siblings. He graduated from Milford High School in 1957.
He married Loretta Joy Luthi on September 29, 1962. Together they started a lifelong journey filled with love, friendship, and partnership.
Gary’s strong work ethic was evident early on. Starting as a young child, he regularly joined his father on fuel and oil deliveries to businesses, residences, and farms throughout Geary and Clay counties. After returning from Kansas National Guard training, he purchased and operated his father’s business, G. Shandy Oil Company, on through the mid-1970s. Gary started farming when he was 12 and continued farming in Geary, Clay, Dickinson, and Riley counties throughout his life. Farming was not just a job but his calling in life. He was proud that through his efforts, he helped feed the world.
Besides being a successful farmer, Gary schooled himself for most challenges he encountered throughout life. He moved houses when Milford Lake was being built, fixed his own farm equipment and vehicles, mastered HVAC and electrical systems, welded anything from hay trailers to wonderful sleds for his children, and was an accomplished finish carpenter, to name just a few of his many skills. A true jack-of-all-trades and master of many, he was the go-to man for helping others -- whether it was something fixed or welded, the use of a tool, his shop, or a piece of equipment, a tractor-tow off the beach, removal of snow from Milford streets so people could get to work, the literal coat off his back, or the gift of a few dollars. Gary never knew a stranger, and he enjoyed sharing his knowledge, pleasant greetings, and lively banter. He loved to make people laugh and smile. The local coffee shop and the campground were favorite places to meet new people and catch up with old friends.
Although he never considered himself retired, Gary and Joy enjoyed taking car trips, seeing the nation to all four corners. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren. He was thrilled to see four of them graduate this year.
Gary was a lifelong member and former deacon of the Milford Congregational Church, a member of the Milford City Council for eight years, mayor of Milford for four years, and a long-serving volunteer of the Milford Fire Department.
He leaves behind his loving wife and partner of nearly 61 years, Loretta Joy; his daughter, Peggy Shandy Lane and husband, Winter, of Olathe, Kan.; daughter, Dr. Dianna Shandy and husband Dr. David Power, of St. Paul, Minn.; son, Gregory Shandy of Milford; and his beloved grandchildren Rhetta and Oran Power, Merritt Lane, and Kailee and Tabitha Wallace. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, lifelong friends, and his cats, Buddy and Norman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Kenneth (his first wife, Iris Farlow and second wife, Leona Kidd Hanson), and Ronald (Betty Gene White); sister, Joan Martin (Bill), niece, Annette Shandy Hardman; nephew Kyle Martin; and great-niece Rachel Shandy.
Visitation was held Friday, July 14, from 5 until 7:30 p.m. at Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home in Riley, Kan. Funeral services were Saturday, July 15, 10:30 a.m. at Wakefield United Methodist Church with Pastor Dirk Westerman officiating. Following the service, burial was held at the Milford Cemetery, with a luncheon back at the Methodist Church.
A memorial has been established for the Wakefield Museum. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
