GARY SHANDY

MILFORD, Kan.-- Gary “Gabe” George Shandy, 85, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his home. He was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Milford to George Payne and Dorothy Emily (Moyer) Shandy. The third of four children, he grew up in the “old town” of Milford, and he often recalled fond memories and stories of his childhood adventures with his friends and siblings. He graduated from Milford High School in 1957.

He married Loretta Joy Luthi on September 29, 1962. Together they started a lifelong journey filled with love, friendship, and partnership.