JIMMIE GLEASON

TOPEKA, Kan.-- Dr. Jimmie Allen Gleason, 89, of Topeka, Kan. died Jan. 24, 2023. Born to Fred and Flora Gleason on March 18, 1933 in Clay Center, Kan. He was raised on a dairy farm where his family sold horses and mules. He was active in sports and played cornet in both the Clay Center High School marching band and K-State marching band while still in high school. He was also selected to Boy’s State.

He attended the University of Kansas where he lived at Battenfeld Scholarship Hall and played first cornet in the KU marching band. He was active in many organizations while in college and was a member of OWL Society and Sachem honor societies. He was an avid KU sports fan throughout his life regularly attending KU football and basketball games including many final fours. In 1955, he married Mary Ellen “Micke” Hirsch who passed away in 2000. In 2002, he married Louise Hoffmaster.