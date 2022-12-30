TOPEKA,, Kan.-- Lance Willmann, 44, passed away at his home on Dec. 25, 2022.
Mr. Willmann was born on March 10, 1978, the son of Gary and Sherrie (Steele) Willmann in Clay Center, Kan.
He grew up in Clay Center and graduated from CCCHS in 1996. He went on to study elementary education at the University of Kansas.
He started his first job at Carlos O Kelly’s at Lawrence, Kan. as a server and quickly worked his way up to manager. He then managed the restaurants located in Wichita and Topeka, Kan., where he made his home.
He married Ragan Mainz on July 7, 2007. They welcomed two children together, Elsie in 2010 and Henry in 2016 who all survive of the home.
In addition to his wife and two children, he is survived by his parents, Gary and Sherrie Willmann, a sister Alissa (Andrew) Cummins; his mother- and father-in-law, Darrell and Marilyn Mainz; sister-in-law, Jessica Mainz, along with a host of family and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neill- Schwensen-
Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center, Kan.
A funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in
Clay Center, Kan. with Pastor Paul Tessaro and Pastor Michael Hofmann officiating.
Services will live stream at St. Paul Lutheran | Facebook
Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Elsie and Henry Willmann
Education Fund in care of the funeral home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432.
