CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Lora Lee Rundle, 78, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Clay Center, Kan.
Mrs. Rundle was born Oct. 9, 1944 at Concordia, Kan., the daughter of Everett Duncan and Eleanor Gross.
She was a graduate of Riley County High School. She married Larry Rundle on July 26, 1964. She worked at Central Office, People’s National Bank, secretary at Green Grade School, Clay County Treasurer’s Office and ending her working career retiring as manager of C&R Credit Union in 2006.
She and her husband were members of the Good Sam’s Camping Club, she was the bookkeeper for the club. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Tommy Duncan.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Rundle of Clay Center, Kan.; three daughters, Susan and husband Jeff Mall of Clay Center, Kan., Diana and husband Steven Rohde of Emporia, Kan. and Kristine and husband Joe Muckenthaler of Emporia, Kan.; four brothers, Don Duncan, Ed Duncan, Gary Duncan and Steven Duncan; two sisters, Jeanette Ewert and Janice Garverick; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18 at the First Presbyterian Church in Clay Center, Kan. with the Rev. Scott Lingle officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kan.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 17 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Clay County Relay for Life in care of the funeral home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
