DUE TO ILLNESS, SERVICES FOR RITA JO BRADEN HAVE BEEN POSTPONED. We will announce new times and dates when services are rescheduled
WAKEFIELD, Kan.- Rita Jo Braden, 65, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Braden was born in Clay Center, Kan. on Feb. 25, 1957 the daughter of Dale and Anna Mae (Avery) Newell.
She attended Wakefield Schools and graduated as valedictorian in 1975. She then attended Manhattan Area Technical College and subsequently began working in the Animal Science Department at Kansas State University. She married Ladd Braden on Sept. 24, 1977. After moving back to Wakefield, she was employed at the ASCS office in Clay Center. She then worked for and eventually owned Living Stories Inc., shipping Child Evangelization materials worldwide. She later served as the Wakefield Public Library Director for nearly 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Ladd Braden; one son, Steven Dale; one brother, Marc Newell of Wakefield; and two sisters Shan (Marcia) and husband, Denny Gfeller of rural Junction City and Teresa K. Newell of Fargo, N.D.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Wakefield Methodist Church.
Visitation will also be held at the Wakefield Methodist Church from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Wakefield Museum and Milford Church and may be sent in care of the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432
