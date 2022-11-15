CAROL ALSTATT

WICHITA, Kan.-- Carol (Stratton) Alstatt, 80, passed away at her home on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1942 to Wilson ’Bill’ Stratton and Virginia (Carlson) Stratton in Chicago, Ill. Her dad was in the Army during WWII and they lived her early years between Chicago and Newburg, N.Y.
Growing up, Carol lived and went to school in Concordia, Kan., graduating in 1960.
She then attended the St. Joseph School of Nursing Program/Marymount in Concordia and Salina, Kan., gaining her RN. She was united in marriage to Arden Alstatt on May 30, 1964. To the union they had two children, Todd Alstatt and Dawn (Alstatt) Cooper. She was very active in the First Presbyterian Church of Clay Center, Kan. in the role of Deacon, choir member, Sunday school and vacation Bible school teacher. In 2009 she and Arden moved to Wichita, Kan. because of health issues. She had been on dialysis for over 17 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Virginia Stratton.
Carol is survived by her husband, Arden J. Alstatt of the home; daughter, Dawn Cooper; son, Todd Alstatt; sister, Jan (Gene) Hartman; brother, Bob (Linda) Stratton, two grandchildren; three granddogs; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th Street N., Wichita, KS 67206. Family will be present to receive visitors.
Graveside service will be held privately with family prior to Celebration of Life service to be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 at First Presbyterian Church at 620 Clarke St, Clay Center, Kan.
The family wishes to share their appreciation to Dr. Lisa Weber and staff of Kansas Nephrology Physicians, Dawn Taylor APRN-C and staff of House Call Medical Services, Fresenius Dialysis and staff, and Gentiva Hospice for all of the care received. Memorial contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Clay Center or Valley Center Animal League, 141 S. Park St., Valley Center, KS 67147.
