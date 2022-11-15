CAROL ALSTATT

WICHITA, Kan.-- Carol (Stratton) Alstatt, 80, passed away at her home on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

She was born on Oct. 10, 1942 to Wilson ’Bill’ Stratton and Virginia (Carlson) Stratton in Chicago, Ill. Her dad was in the Army during WWII and they lived her early years between Chicago and Newburg, N.Y.