JO OBERG

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Jo Janet Irene Oberg joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in heaven on Aug. 11, 2023. A long-time resident of Clay Center, Kan., she died peacefully in Concordia, Kan. two months after celebrating her 90th birthday. 

 Jo was born June 17, 1933 to Chester W. and Beatrice Berndette (Betty) Finley Oberg in Clay Center. As a young girl, Jo stood out as an entrepreneur and trailblazer from the beginning. She raised rabbits and chickens and sold them to the grocery store, and she delivered newspapers around town from her motor scooter as a paper girl, a position usually held by boys. Fascinated by her dad’s Navy “Blue Jacket Manual,” she learned about Navy signal flags, medical care procedures, and the “fireman’s carry” and then gathered the other neighborhood children to train them.